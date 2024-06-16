Eid-el Kabir: Sen. Kingibe Felicitates Nigerians, Calls For Sacrifice Among Leaders

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hajiya Ireti Kingibe, has urged leaders in all spheres of life to sacrifice for the good of the country.

Kingibe made the call on Sunday in Abuja, in a statement issued by Mr Kennedy Mbele, her Senior Special Assistant on Media, while felicitating Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir celebration.

She called on leaders to emulate the virtues and sacrifices of holy Prophet Ibrahim, noting that for progress to be made in life, leaders must give up some valuables for the sake of others.

Kingibe recalled the way holy Prophet Mohammed wanted to sacrifice his only son, Issah, without hesitation and the manner in which Allah later blessed him exceedingly by making him the father of all nations.

The senator frowned at what she described as the ‘inexplicable gap between the rich and the poor in the country’, saying the rich must make some meaningful sacrifices to reduce the vast…