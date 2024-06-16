National Cohesion Critical For Fostering Stability, Progress -UNDP

Cross section of participants at the graduation ceremony of the Leadership and National Cohesion Course 1 (LNC), at Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji, Kaduna State, on Friday.

By Muhammad Tijjani

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says good leadership and national cohesion are critical for fostering stability, progress, and prosperity within our great nation.

The UNDP Team Lead, Governance, Peace and Security, Mr Mathew Alao, stated this at the graduation ceremony of the Leadership and National Cohesion Course 1 (LNC), at Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji, Kaduna State, on Friday.

Alao said the graduation was a significant step towards the advancement of peace, security, and unity within our beloved nation, Nigeria and ECOWAS sub-region.

”Leadership start with us as parent that brings little children to this world. Leadership starts from grassroots.

”Unfortunately, we…