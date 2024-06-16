Nwoko Salutes Muslims At Eid-el Kabir, Urges Sacrifice For Nation Building

By Deborah Coker

As Muslims prepare for Eid-el Kabir festival commencing on Sunday, Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta), has called for more devotion to the teachings of the religion and total obedience to the Will of Allah.

Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, gave the charge in his Eid-el Kabir message to the Muslim faithful on Saturday in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians not to despair as the leadership of the country was not unaware of their sacrifices and resilience.

He noted that Eid-el Kabir symbolises and commemorates the ultimate act of willingness, devotion and obedience to Almighty Allah, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

According to him, the act holds profound meaning and significance for Muslims.

“I charge my Muslim brothers and sisters as well as every Nigerian to be devoted and obedient to the Almighty Allah.

“I urge our Muslim faithful to come together and let love lead as we mark Eid-el Kabir, otherwise known as the feast of sacrifice.

“I assure…