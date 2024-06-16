Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

By Kayode Adebiyi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Contrary to the narrative of John Grisham’s fictional thriller, The Racketeer, this was a real-life, long-overdue gesture of genuine friendship and partnership, a testament to the shared interest in combating trans-border crimes that pose a significant global threat.

The visit of one of the longest-serving Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) directors, Mr. Christopher Wray, to Nigeria last week signalled a new era in cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

With the increase in the growth and sophistication of trans-border crimes and criminal networks in such crimes as cybercrimes, online fraud, trafficking in illicit drugs and money laundering and illicit transactions, government agencies across the world are working closer for solutions.

Wray’s historic visit to Nigeria, marked by his courtesy calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser…