Enhancing Treatment, Care And Support For Persons With Albinism

By Abiemwense Moru, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Albinism is a rare genetic disorder where the person is not born with the usual amount of melanin pigment.

Melanin is a chemical in the body that determines the colour of the skin, hair and eyes.

Most people with albinism have very pale skin, hair and eyes. They are prone to sunburn and skin cancer.

An estimated one in 20,000 people worldwide are born with oculocutaneous albinism. The condition affects people in many ethnic groups and geographical regions. According to Medlineplus.gov

Albinism is most prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa with estimates of one in 5,000 to one in 15,000.

According to a Cleveland Clinic report, people with albinism may experience any of the following complications: skin problems due to their light-coloured skin.

The report further said that people with albinism may be legally blind, but they can learn to use their vision over time.

One major concern about albinism is its genetics.

Cleveland Clinic…