Manufacturing, Commercialisation Critical To Driving Nigeria’s Economic Growth — Expert

By Lucy Ogalue

An entrepreneur, Mr Innocent Ogu, says manufacturing and commercialisation are critical to driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

Ogu, the President, African Legacy International, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that his organisation was committed to fostering economic development through strategic initiatives.

He said one of such efforts was the upcoming 2024 Industrial and Commercial Expo, designed to catalyse technology transfer among stakeholders in the sector.

According to Ogu, the 2nd edition of the Expo, themed “Driving the Nigerian Economy to the Global Markets Level,” is scheduled to take place from August 21 to August 23 in Abuja.

He said various measures had been taken to ensure the event’s success, including the participation of more than 300 exhibitors and about 10,000 attendees.

“The event will feature high-level Government to Business meetings, and we expect about 300 exhibitors from different countries.

“Delegates will have…