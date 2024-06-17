Recapitalisation: Wema Bank Concludes First Phase Of Capital Raise

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Wema Bank has concluded the first tranche of its recapitalisation exercise, having secured all relevant regulatory approvals for the allotment of its N40 billion rights issue.

Its Managing Director, Mr Moruf Oseni, disclosed this in a statement made available in Lagos.

Oseni said as a forward-thinking and pioneering bank, the financial institution in December 2023 launched N40 billion rights issue which had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN, in March, launched a recapitalisation programme requiring commercial banks to raise fresh capital.

This is in alignment with the minimum requirement for their respective banking licenses within a 24-month timeline spanning April 1 to March 31, 2026.

The goal of recapitalisation is to simultaneously boost the Nigerian economy and strengthen its financial services industry.

Oseni said: “With this…