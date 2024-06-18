African Caribbean Leaders Want Unity, End To “dependency Syndrome’’ In Africa

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Some African and Caribbean leaders have stressed the need for Africa to form a united force and end the continuous dependency on non-African countries/continents.

They spoke at the 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) at Nassau, The Bahamas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 3rd Annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024), organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), was incorporated into the Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2024).

The events focused on the theme “Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa’’.

The events were monitored by NAN.

Mahamadou Issoufou, a former President of Niger, during a plenary session at the ACTIF 2024, said:“Africa must do away with this dependency syndrome, which gets us thinking that the solutions to our problems are outside the continent.”

According to him, there is a need for Africa to trust itself and move away from…