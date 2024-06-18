AGN Holds Candlelight Service For Late Nollywood Mr Ibu, Others In FCT

By Joshua Olomu

The Actors Guild of Nigeria(AGN)has organised a candlelight procession to pay tribute to late Nollywood actors John Okafor, popularly known as ‘Mr Ibu’, Amaechi Muonagor and Zulu Adigwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thespians, alongside fans and friends of the late veterans gathered for the procession at the Unity Fountain on Monday night in Abuja.

The procession was led by Emeka Rollas, National President of the AGN ,alongside veteran actors Kenneth Okonkwo, Zack Orji, Sidney Idiala, among others.

In a heartfelt display of respect and emotions, the attendees took turns to pay tribute to the fallen heroes for their contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Mercy Salma, FCT mayor of AGN, said the event was to show appreciation and honour for the life and times of the late actors.

“These are Nollywood veterans that put smiles in the faces of Nigerians during their lifetime, so we should celebrate their legacies…