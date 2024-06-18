NAF Airstrikes Neutralise Over 80 Terrorists In Katsina

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, has eliminated more than 80 terrorists in recent air strikes at Gidan Kare Village of Ruwan Godiya Ward in Faskare Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Edward Gabkwet, on Monday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes carried out on the night of June 15 killed the terrorists and burnt more than 45 motorcycles.

He said the strikes became necessary following intelligence that terrorists numbering over 100 were reportedly burning houses at a settlement about five kilometers away from Gidan Kare Village.

According to him, overhead the village at about 8.30pm, several houses were observed to be on fire with the entire Village in pandemonium.

“Moments later, 12 motor cycles were seen departing the Village and trailed along a footpath out of the village to a location near Gidan Kare Village and…