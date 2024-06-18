Tinubu Salutes Fathers For Sacrifice, Resilience In Shaping Nation’s Future

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated fathers, including paternal figures, who have contributed to shaping the destiny of the nation with their sacrifices.

Tinubu also congratulated fathers for their forbearance, provision, protection and guidance of the young ones, to the noble and true path.

The President made the remarks in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on the occasion of Father’s Day marked every June 16.

“The President states that Father’s Day is significant for its purpose as a day set apart to honour all fathers – living, deceased and paternal figures.

“President Tinubu affirms that society is in better stead with fathers who rise to the great demand of responsibility, guiding the children through the vagaries of existence and preparing them for the future,” he said.

He added that society was also better off when fathers bequeathed to children pristine values that money or…