Tinubu To Attend Inauguration Of South African President Ramaphosa

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday depart Lagos for Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the inauguration of Ramaphosa follows his re-election as president for a second term.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Monday that President Tinubu would return to Nigeria after the ceremony. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

==========

Edited by Oluwole Sogunle