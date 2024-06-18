We Got Administrative, Technical Approvals For Collapsed Building – DMGS

By Chimezie Anaso

Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha, says it obtained all relevant technical and administrative approvals in the construction its collapsed centenary building.

The mission-owned school made the clarification in a statement signed by Dr Chijioke Ojji, Director of Operations, DMGS Centenary, in Awka on Monday.

It said the building plans approval was sought and obtained from the Anambra State Physical Planning Board, which also carried out periodic inspections during its construction.

The school also said that materials used in the construction underwent rigorous quality assurance processes, including tests by the Anambra State Materials Testing Laboratory, in Awka.

It said that it was cooperating fully with the panel set up by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria to investigate why the building collapsed.

“In order to provide necessary assurance to the general public, we wish to state indisputable facts concerning the DMGS…