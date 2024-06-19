Cholera: Expert Recommends Intensified Hygiene Practices For Schools

By Tosin Kolade

In response to suspected and confirmed reports of cholera outbreaks in some parts of Nigeria, a sanitation expert has called for improved hygiene practices in schools.

Mr Benson Attah, the National Coordinator, Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that school management authourities need to immediately increase their level of alertness and intensify cholera awareness.

He urged local government councils with reported outbreaks to disseminate hygiene messages to pupils and students in affected areas.

Attah advised students to share the messages with their families, neighbours, and communities to ensure widespread awareness and preventive action.

“This outbreak should serve as an early warning to the councils and states yet unaffected,” Attah said.

He underscored the necessity for proactive measures even in regions not currently experiencing outbreaks.