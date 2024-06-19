FEMD, Near Foundation Distribute Meat To IDPs For Eid-el Kabir

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD), in collaboration with Near Foundation, has distributed meat to 150 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja, to celebrate Eid-el Kabir.

Acting Director-General of FEMD, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, explained during the distribution exercise in Abuja on Tuesday, that the support was part of measures to leave no one behind.

Wenegieme said that the distribution of the meat would give the IDPs a sense of belonging, saying, “It is not everybody that can afford a ram or even a chicken.”

The acting D-G urged other organisations to emulate the good will of Near Foundation to give vulnerable people hope in life.

“Beyond reaching out to vulnerable people, FEMD in partnership with other organisations will equally build the capacity of IDPs in different skills for self-reliance.

“We pray that Near Foundation and other NGOs we are collaborating with will design different programmes for the poor and…