NACETEM To Revamp Vocational Education In Nigeria

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Olushola Odusanya, Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) has affirmed the centre’s commitment to revamp interest in vocational education in the country.

Odusanya disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the move was crucial, considering that 70 per cent of job opportunities abound in vocational training and need to be tapped.

He explained that a reliable way of infusing knowledge into the informal sector was to focus on vocational training.

He, however, said that revamping interest in vocational education called for right investments and issuance of quality certificates as well as quality accreditation.

He disclosed that NACETEM, a Certiport training and certification centre, had structured training in which certificates were offered.

“These certification schemes are now for vocationally trained people and their numbers are also very large, probably…