Sao Tome And Principe Forum Woos Investors To Explore Business Opportunities

By Patricia Amogu

Sao Tome and Principe Forum said on Wednesday the country would work toward deepening relations with Nigeria by exploring business opportunities that would mobilise private sector players for national development.

The President of the forum, Dr Mike Ozumba, stated this in Abuja, when he led members of the forum on a visit to the Ambassador of Sao Tome and Principe to Nigeria, Gjazaide Aguar.

Ozumba added that the purpose of the meeting was to deepen engagement with Nigerian investors and entrepreneurs and to encourage them to take advantage of the off-shore economic opportunities in Sao Tome and Principe.

He said that the visit would provide the forum with the chance to discuss mutually beneficial opportunities on offer at the Sao Tome and Principe Investment Summit to be held in February 2025.

He spoke of the forum’s commitment to providing access to critical information on trade and investment for decision-makers through the relationship with the African…