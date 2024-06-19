World MSME Day: 1000 Entrepreneurs For Business Development Summit

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP) says it will organise a Summit/Bootcamp for over 1000 young professionals across the Niger Delta region to cross-fertilise ideas on business development.

Mr Moses Siasia said on Wednesday that the summit would be specially designed to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers, on June 27, to bring together a cross-section of economists, policymakers and business development experts.

Siasia said that the theme of the summit ‘Building a Culture of Entrepreneurship and Self-reliance Beyond Oil’, was designed to help entrepreneurs know the best way to wriggle out of the current economic challenges faced in the country.

He said the experts would examine the critical role of MSME in the overall development of the economy.

Siasia said this year’s event is strategic, as it coincides with the 2024 United Nations World MSME Day.

“The World MSME Day is specially marked to create a platform to discuss and exchange ideas.

“The…