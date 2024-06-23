Achieving Enforceable Minimum Wage In Nigeria

By Reporters

“Laws without enforced consequences are merely suggestions,” Ron Brackin, an Investigative journalist and author of international bestseller, “Son of Hamas’’, once said.

The quote by Brackin translates to the fact, any law made with no effective mechanism to ensure its compliance is like a toothless bulldog that can’t bark, but cannot bite.

Organised labour and Nigerian workers are anxiously awaiting President Bola Tinubu’s executive bill on a new minimum wage to the National Assembly amidst the refusal of some state governors to implement the N30,000 minimum wage signed into law in 2019.

It is pertinent to note that workers, in no fewer than 15 states across the country and 70 per cent private organisations are yet to implement the old wage of N30,000.

The states yet to implement the minimum wage, in defiant of the 2019 Act, are, Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Niger, Borno, Sokoto, Anambra, Imo, Benue, Taraba and…