Creatives, Civil Societies Join Forces To Advance Democracy In West Africa

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network (WADEMOS), an independent civil society-led transnational democracy solidarity network, has urged collaboration between Civil Societies and Creatives to drive social change in the region.

Dr Kojo Asante of WADEMOS made the call at the launch of ‘DemoCreatives’, in collaboration with Yiaga Africa, Centre for Democracy Development-Ghana (CDD- Ghana), Africtivistes and AWO Hub, held at Victoria Island in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘DemoCreatives’ is an innovative initiative to collaborate with creatives to promote democracy.

NAN also reports that WADEMOS mobilises, coordinates, and leverages the collective power of civil society and other pro-democracy actors, resources, and opportunities within the West African region to advance, defend, and reinvigorate democracy.

They also promote democratic norms and reforms in the sub-region.

Asante, who is also a Senior Research Officer at…