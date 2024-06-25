FG pledges continuous support to farmers, unveils agricultural census report

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The Federal Government says it will continue to support farmers and the farming community as they continue to contribute to the economic growth and development of the country.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, said this at the unveiling of the National Agricultural Sample Census (NASC) 2022 in Abuja.

Bagudu said reports show that Nigeria is blessed with an agricultural populace of about 40.2 million households who are proud to identify themselves as such.

He said the biggest key to sustained economic growth is to ensure that the 40.2 million households are continuously supported, so that they can perform better.

Bagudu added that “Nigeria is blessed with an agricultural populace who are proud to identify themselves as such. They are proud to be farmers and fishing communities.

“That has a significant effect on absorptive capacities. That means…