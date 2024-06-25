Investment Opportunities: Nigeria – EU Businesses, Policy Makers Meet

By Angela Atabo

Nigerian and European business leaders, policy makers and institutional stakeholders will converge on Abuja on July 2, to identify and explore investment opportunities along specific value chains during the ninth European Union-Nigeria Business Forum.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, made this known to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Isopi said the business forum will also facilitate trade, investment, and partnerships through networking, discussions, and policy shaping, to promote economic cooperation between the EU and Nigeria and stimulate sustainable growth for both parties.

“It is important to note that for the first time since its inception, the 2024 edition of the EU-Nigeria Business Forum will be held in Abuja.

‘This will provide an opportunity for the EU, its Member States and the private sector from Europe and Nigeria to engage the new administration on their investment agendas in a transparent and inclusive manner, with a view…