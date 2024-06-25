Tinubu To Consult Further On New Minimum Wage

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu will consult further before arriving at a final decision on the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said this at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the report of the tripartite committee on the new wage was presented and deliberated on at the FEC meeting, but was stepped down to enable the President consult further.

Idris said this would allow the President take an informed decision on it before sending its bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

“We discussed the new minimum wage issue at the council meeting.

“The new national minimum wage is not just that of the federal government, it is an issue that involves the federal government, the state governments, local governments, and organised private sector.

“And of course, the memo was stepped down to enable Mr President to consult further,…