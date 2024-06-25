Widows Benefit From N40m Welfare Package In Lagos

By Kemi Akintokun

No fewer than 800 widows received N50,000 cash gift from the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), in commemoration of the 2024 International Widows Day (IWD).

Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, disclosed this at a media parley organised by the ministry to mark the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is annually celebrated on June 23 across the globe to raise awareness about violation of human rights that widows suffer following the death of their spouses.

The theme of this year’s global observance is ”Widows for Peace through Democracy”.

The commissioner noted that the challenges faced by widows are enormous, adding that it could only be rectified through access to decent living and justice for the oppressed, among others.

She reiterated commitment of the Lagos State Government in advocating and protecting the rights of…