British Firm Calls For Resilience Among Nigerian Executives

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The United Kingdom based leadership development organisation TEXEM UK has urged Nigerian executives to be resilient in their leadership responsibilities to achieve best goals in volatile economic environments.

In a statement on its website, TEXEM’s Director, Special Projects, Caroline Lucas expressed the need for the leaders to revitalise their organisations so as to inspire sustainable growth in a recovering economy like Nigeria.

Lucas said in an era of unprecedented volatility, senior executives grapple with a myriad of challenges that necessitate innovative strategies and resilient leadership.

She said that the TEXEM programme in Lagos, scheduled for July 17 and July 18, presents a transformative opportunity to invigorate Nigerian organisations and foster sustainable growth in the country’s economy.

The programme is titled “Revitalise Your Organisation: Inspire Sustainable Growth In A Recovering Economy”.

“In today’s interconnected and…