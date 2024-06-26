FG To Train 5m Artisans

By Vivian Emoni

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), says it has concluded arrangements to train five million artisans annually, to enhance technical and vocational skills in Nigeria.

It also warned against quack training centres across the country.

Dr Afiz Ogun, Director-General of the Fund, said this at the inaugural meeting on Implementation of Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) programme for Executives of Enlisted Skills training Centers (ESTCs).

Ogun said the training was to upskill the talent of artisans in their various fields of profession.

He said the training would have its phase of selection, adding that about 100 thousand artisans would be trained in each of the phases.

He said the first phase would commence before the end of June, adding that the training would transform the skills acquisition space in Nigeria.

“The training will be phase by phase and bit by bit; we will be selecting about 100,000 artisans for the training.

“When we are through with the number, we…