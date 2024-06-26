Ways And Means Securitisation Responsible For N24trn Debt Rise – DMO

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Debt Management Office says the rise in Nigeria’s public debt stock from N97.34 trillion in December 2023 to N121.67 trillion in March 2024, is partly due to exchange rate fluctuations.

The Director-General of DMO, Patience Oniha, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

She was clarifying misconceptions about the recently released update of the country’s total debt profile.

She said that the securitisation of N4.90 trillion as part of the securitisation of the N7.3 trillion Ways and Means Advances approved by the National Assembly was also responsible for the N24.33 trillion increase in the debt stock.

According to her, there is also the interest rate, as well as new borrowing of N2.81 trillion as part of the N6.06 trillion provided in the 2024 budget.

She, however, emphasised that the debt stock included the domestic and external debt stock of the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory…