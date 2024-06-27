Nigeria Requires N348trn To Address Infrastructure Deficit -ICRC D-G

By Rita Iliya

Mr Michael Ohiani, Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), says Nigeria requires N348 trillion to address infrastructure deficit in the country.

He said this during a presentation at the Second Quarter 2024 Nigeria Public Private Partnership Network (NPPN) meeting in Minna on Wednesday.

The theme of the meeting was “Using PPPs in Infrastructure Delivery in the States to ensure National Food Security and Economic Growth”.

Ohiani disclosed that going by the Medium-Term Development Plan, the country required over N348.1 trillion investment in infrastructure.

He said the private sector would be able to provide the chunk of this investment to the tune of about N298.3 trillion while the sub-national governments can provide N49.7 trillion.

“This goes to show the importance of the private sector in infrastructure development,” Ohiani said.

He added that the revised National Infrastructure Investment Master Plan for the next 23…