Tackling Gender Disparity In Land Ownership In FCT

By Justina Auta, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Land is one the most valued properties in the world. It is not for nothing that famous economic scholar, Adam Smith, classified it as one of the factors of production.

In many ancient African communities, land ownership is a major determinant of who is rich and who is poor, however, challenges remain in some traditional settings, as women are not permitted to own land and the impact is far-reaching on women.

“I had the money and want to buy land but instead of buying directly, I gave it to my ex-husband to buy and he bought it in his name.

“And now that he has remarried, he is living on the land with his new wife and their children, while my children and I are in a rented one-bedroom apartment,” says Mrs Murna Ayuba, a mother of six.

According to Ayuba, the experience made her more vulnerable to exploitation as she has to depend on her meagre income from a beans cake business to fend for herself, her children, and her aged…