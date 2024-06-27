We Will Not Gag The Press – FG Assures

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer/Justina Auta

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to creating a conducive environment for journalists and the media profession in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja at a book presentation titled: “Writing for Media and Monetising it” by Azu Ishiekwene.

“As we celebrate this milestone, it is also important to reaffirm the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to a free and responsible journalism.

“We understand that a society can only flourish when its media organs are free to report the truth without fear of retribution and to equally hold those in authority accountable.

“The Tinubu’s administration is therefore, dedicated to creating an environment where journalists can work freely, without intimidation, and with the assurance that their rights will be acknowledged and protected,’’ Idris said.

The Minister,…