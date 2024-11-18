Nigeria, India To Sign MoU On Collaboration In Critical Sectors

1 total views today

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon sign Memoranda of Understanding(MOU), to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Onanuga explained that Tinubu would welcome the Indian Prime Minister on a State Visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive on Saturday.

Onanuga said that Modi’s visit to Nigeria would be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007.

He recalled that during Singh’s state visit, the two nations established a strategic partnership.

The presidential aide said that Tinubu and Modi would seek to strengthen both nations’ ties further, during their bilateral discussions.

“Both leaders will sign MOUs to enhance collaboration in critical sectors,” he said….