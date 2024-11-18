Tinubu Arrives Brazil For G20 Summit

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20).

The President, who arrived on Sunday at 11.03 p.m. local time, (Monday 3. 03 a.m. Nigerian time), was received by Amb. Breno Costa in the Ministry of External Relations of Brazil.

He was accompanied by Mr Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture and Creativity.

Others are: Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, and Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency.

President Tinubu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms.

Mr Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, is hosting

the 2024 G20 summit having held the group’s rotating presidency since Dec. 21, 2023….