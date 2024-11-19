Tinubu’s Reform Agenda Most Credible For Reforms- Okupe

16 total views today

By Emmanuel Mogbede

A former Labour Party (LP) Chieftain, Dr Doyin Okupe, has described President Bola Tinubu administration’s reform agenda as the most credible compared to those of other presidential candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Okupe, also a former Spokesman to former President Goodluck Johnathan, stated this while assessing Tinubu administration’s reform agenda.

“Though I never supported Tinubu ahead of the election; he is not my friend and we were not in the same party, in retrospect however, his reform agenda is the most credible.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda he (Tinubu) brought is one that can address, and is addressing, the country’s current challenges,” he said.

According to him, the renewed hope agenda is being meticulously applied by the president.

“Tinubu has a better policy document than any of his two rivals during the 2023 presidential election.

“Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party…