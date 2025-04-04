FG to enhance rural infrastructure in Niger Delta- First Lady

85 total views today

By Shedrack Frank

First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to delivering accessible and affordable infrastructure to rural communities in the Niger Delta region.

She said this during the inauguration of access to health insurance services for poor and vulnerable people and the commissioning of the Cottage Hospital and Community School.

The event was organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative in Otuasega, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Thursday.

She added that the Federal Government was focused on significantly aiding in saving lives and ensuring that communities received prompt medical attention when needed, to reduce the health mortality rate in the country.

The First Lady also inaugurated the commencement of the NDDC 2025 free medical outreach and the donation of medical equipment to some health facilities in the…