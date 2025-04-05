NDDC releases N10bn to boost entrepreneurship in Niger Delta region

By Precious Akutamadu

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has released N10 billion to the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) to stimulate entrepreneurship and economic growth in the region.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, announced this at the inauguration of the board of NDCCITMA directors in Port Harcourt.

Ogbuku explained that the N10 billion was an initial deposit of the N30 billion promised by the commission to invest in the chamber in order to kick start the entrepreneurship development programme.