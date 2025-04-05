NDSF: Ondo female basketball team beats Akwa Ibom to qualify for semi-final

18 total views today

By Segun Giwa

The Ondo State Female Basketball Team has qualified for the semi-finals event at the ongoing Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo Female Basketball Team defeated Akwa Ibom 24-14 in their encounter.

The day two event of competition continued with the duo of Adesewa Olaniyan and Alice Paul qualifying for the finals in Tennis doubles.

Also, the duo of Table Tennis players in the doubles category; Olaoye Habeeb and Peter Ezuba qualified for the semi-final of the event.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Female Football Team also qualified for the semi-final of the competition after defeating Bayelsa 3-1 in their encounter.

The male football team played 1-1 draw with Cross River in their second match, while Patience Nigeria won bronze in the 200 metres freestyle in swimming.

Otemuyiwa Marvelous is also through to finals in traditional wrestling.

The Ondo State Table Tennis Association…