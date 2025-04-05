Pension advocacy group backs FG’s N758bn bond initiative

48 total views today

By Taiye Olayemi

The Centre for Pension Rights Advocacy has commended the Federal Government’s planned N758 billion bond to close the pension funding gap in the country.

It described the move as a step toward long-term sector stability and a means to address long-standing pension issues affecting federal civil servants.

The Executive Director of the Centre, Mr Ivor Takor, said the success of the initiative hinged on PenCom taking proactive measures to implement all aspects of the Pension Protection Fund.

According to him, it includes the enforcement of the annual protection levy on pension operators.

He said, “The introduction of the Federal Government Pension Bond is a significant step toward addressing the persistent pension funding issues that have plagued retired federal public servants.

“However, for this initiative to succeed, PenCom must take proactive measures to implement all aspects of the Pension Protection Fund, including the enforcement…