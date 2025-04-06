AU underscores need for adequate investment in Peace Fund – Official

12 total views today

By Joy Obanya

Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of African Union Commission (AUC), has underscored the need for adequate investment in Africa Peace Fund to bolster growth.

Adeoye gave the advice in Abuja during his working dinner with the theme: “Africa and global shift in governance, peace and security; a compelling agenda for ECOWAS and AU legacy solutions.”

Adeoye said, “The Peace Fund today by member states is $400 million endowment, but we have only the mandate to spend the interest.

“How much is the interest? $27 million a year, but we need $15 million a month in Somalia, like I said. So the challenges are enormous, we have to use our own resources.

“We have to call on the big powers on our continent, Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco, among others. These are what we call the tier one countries in the African Union system.

“They pay the largest, but they can do more for…