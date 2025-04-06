Mitigating the rising Elephant-Farmer conflict in Cross River

In the heart of Nigeria’s last remaining rainforests, a growing crisis is unfolding.

Once revered as symbols of nature’s majesty, elephants in the Mbe Mountains of Cross River are now seen as threats by local farmers.

Their increasingly frequent crop raids are pushing already struggling communities to the brink.

In communities such as Bamba and Butatong, wild elephants have destroyed farmlands, economic trees, and crops worth millions, with reports of human casualties.

Conservation groups argue that a major factor behind these invasions is habitat losses in parts of the Cross River National Park, forcing elephants to encroach on human settlements.

Hence, they have advocated for alternative livelihoods, such as beekeeping and livestock farming, to help reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

In response, the House of Representatives recently called for collaboration with Cameroon to manage the situation, while NEMA has been urged to provide relief for affected communities.

During a…