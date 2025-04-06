Women miners want strict compliance to EIA by mining coys

By Martha Agas

The Women Miners in Nigeria (WMIN) has called for strict compliance to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as mandated by law for mining companies before they begin operations.

The National President of the association, Mrs Janet Adeyemi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“Before any mining activity begins, companies should be made to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as mandated by law.

“This will help in addressing environmental pollution in mining communities across states in Nigeria,” Adeyemi said.

She affirmed that though the laws governing the mining sector were extensive, different regions, however, had their unique challenges, particularly in complying with EIA regulations, especially with illegal miners.

“Enforcement is a major problem, especially with illegal miners. Many illegal operators work without any form of coordination.

“The only solution is to continue enforcing…