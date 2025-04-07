1,800 get teaching appointments in Kwara

30 total views today

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has shorlisted 1,800 applicants for teaching appointments in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commission’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onile, made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

Onile said that the shortlisted applicants emerged from a screening exercise, which included computer based test, and interviews spanning over three months.

”The shortlisted comprises 790 (44%) for STEM subjects; 581 for core subjects; 370 for specialised subjects; and 59 for technical subjects.

”They will be assigned to senior secondary schools across the 16 local government areas of the state in line with the needs assessment of the commission,” he said.

Onile advised applicants who appeared for the interviews to check their status on the portal, adding “those shortlisted will undergo a mandatory drug test to ascertain their suitability to teach children.

”The…