2025 IBB Captain’s Cup: 300 golfers battle for honours

74 total views today

By Victor Okoye

The much awaited 2025 IBB Captain’s Cup tournament is set to tee-off on Monday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja with no fewer than 300 golfers participating.

Tagged ” Tiger Bows Out,” the six-day championship, which is among events lined up to celebrate the exit of the outgoing Captain of the Club, Ibrahim Babayo, will feature various categories.

The categories include: Caddies and Staff competition, Men and Female Divisions, Pros competition, Sponsors, Veterans and Super Veterans competition, as well as an 18-hole event on the last day.

The celebrant, Babayo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was bowing out with a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction for the work he was able to achieve during his one year tenure at the club.

The captain described his tenure as action-packed and attributed his success to the collective efforts and teamwork by the executive members having set standards for those that…