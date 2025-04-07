3000 Anglican faithful pray for restoration of Nigeria’s glory

By Joy Mbachi

No fewer than 3,000 Anglican faithful gathered in a prayer convention to pray for the restoration of Nigerian socioeconomic growth and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Diocesan Lenten Prayer Convention was the annual prayer convention of Anglican Diocese of Awka.

Declaring the prayer convention open in Awka, the Archbishop of Anglican Archdiocese of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, said that with fervent prayers Nigeria’s lost glory would be recovered for the citizens to enjoy a robust economy.

Ibezim, who is the convener, urged the faithful never to relent in praying and presenting their needs before the Almighty God because with Him nothing is impossible as well as having positive attitude towards their daily activities.

The archbishop advised the faithful to always pray for their leaders either political, community or religious leaders for divine directions and progress instead of dwelling on criticism of government…