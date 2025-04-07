Air Algerie’s Abuja inaugural flight reflective of strengthening bilateral relations – Envoy

22 total views today

By Chinenye Offor/Maureen Okon

Mr Hocine Mezoued, the Ambassador of Algeria to Nigeria, says the flag-off of the Algires-Abuja flight by Air Algerie, is part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Mezoued said this on Sunday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the Algires-Abuja route by the Algerian national flag carrier.

The envoy said that, Algeria was doing its best to contribute to improve the Intra-African connectivity through its national flag carrier, which has a fleet of 55 aircraft.

“Our compatriots were often forced to travel thousands of kilometers outside the continent to find a connecting flight to Abuja. This new direct flight will open a myriad of economic opportunities for both destinations.

“The business communities and companies will no longer have any reason not to come to Nigeria or Algeria to do business and also to invest.

“This opens also the way to strengthen exchanges in the fields of tourism and…