Army arrests 43 suspected oil thieves in 3 states

Arrest

By Desmond Ejibas

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division have apprehended 43 suspected oil thieves during a coordinated raid on illegal artisanal refineries across Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

Spokesman for the division, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday, noting that 14 artisanal refineries were also dismantled during the operations.

Danjuma also revealed that troops seized 14 boats and confiscated about 254,000 litres of various stolen petroleum products between March 31 and April 6.

Providing details of the operations, he explained that soldiers in Delta raided the Old Ogorode community in the Sapele area, where they recovered 90,000 litres of petroleum products loaded into a bus.

“Furthermore, troops confiscated 74,107 drums filled with 16,600 litres of petroleum products and 1,600 litres of illegally refined engine oil.

“Other items recovered include a tank filled with over 20,000…