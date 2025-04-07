FG to receive first batch of 3.2m meters in April

80 total views today

Meters

By Constance Athekame

The Federal Government says it is set to receive the first batch of 3.205 million meters in April, procured to bridge the metering gap in the country.

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, said this in a statement by his Special Adviser, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Mr Bolaji Tunji in Abuja on Sunday.

Adelabu said that 75,000 meters under the International Competitive Bid 1 (ICB1) were also expected by the end of April.

According to the minister the second batch of 200,000 meters will also be received in May.

He said that the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) was set to deliver the 3.2 million meters by 2026.

“This will be achieved through different procurement models, including 1.437 million meters through International Competitive Bid 1 (ICB1).

”There is another 217,600 meters through National Competitive Bid (NCB), and 1.550 million meters through International Competitive Bid 2…