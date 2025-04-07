Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will withstand flood for 50 years – FG

68 total views today

Highway

By Chigozie-Ngwakwe

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has given the assurance that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway when completed would withstand flood for about 50 years.

Umahi gave the assurance at a stakeholder engagement on Section 2 of the highway project on Sunday in Lagos.

“We will make sure that our pavement level is going to counter any climate change,” he said.

According to him, the pavement level would be at the first floor of many buildings.

“To retain the road, we are going to be building retaining board. It has already started.

“We also have the cable duct so you don’t have to cut the road.

“MTN, African Plus or any other network doesn’t have to cut the road. The cables are there, I saw them.”

He reiterated that there would be closed circuit television cameras on the road so that the response time for any issue would be less than five minutes.

The minister also said that the highway would have an evacuation…