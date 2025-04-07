Lawmaker, firm empower 300 women with ICT training

15 total views today

By Funmilola Gboteku

A federal lawmaker, Mrs Kafilat Ogbara, on Saturday empowered 300 women from her constituency and other parts of Lagos with comprehensive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training programme, Ogbara, Member, House of Representatives, Kosofe Federal Constituency, said that the empowerment initiative was driven by her commitment to uplift women.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was done in partnership with New Horizons, an ICT Training Institution.

Ogbara said that the ICT training would equip the women with relevant skills for a modern economy.

“The recruitment process for beneficiaries was transparent, and all applicants were given equal opportunities to apply. The participants were selected based on their potential for ICT knowledge.

“This initiative emphasises the significance of women’s empowerment, aligning it…