Nigerian Navy provides free medical services to 2,000 residents in Tombia

By Shedrack Frank
The Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS SOROH) has provided free medical services to more than 2,000 residents of Tombia Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa.
Commodore Omobamidele Akinbami, Commander of NNS SOROH, said during the outreach that the initiative aimed to strengthen cooperation with the host community.
Akinbami highlighted that the outreach would positively impact the community by reducing health challenges and further strengthening the civil-military relationship.
“This medical outreach is part of our corporate social responsibility and follows the CNS strategic directive on civil-military relations,” Akinbami said.
He added that future outreach programmes would be carried out in other local government areas, such as Ekeremor and…
Source: News Agency of Nigeria