Analysts warn of global economic risks from U.S. tariffs

By Fortune Abang

Analysts have expressed concern over U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on global economic stability.

During a global virtual session on Monday, experts analysed the tariffs imposed on key trading partners, including China, Canada, the European Union, and members of the Quad alliance.

They noted that while the goal of the tariffs was to protect American industries, the unintended consequences could be far-reaching, potentially jeopardising supply chains, driving up consumer prices, and undermining economic recovery.

The analysts described tariffs as a tax on the cost of imported goods, often passed on to businesses and consumers.

They warned that the average American household could face an additional 1,200 dollars in annual expenses due to these measures.

Rather than pursuing protectionism, the analysts suggested the U.S. could lead through collaboration, advocating for diplomatic engagement over punitive tariffs in resolving trade…